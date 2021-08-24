Citadel Advisors LLC Takes $67,000 Position in Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 46,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Aileron Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRN. Satter Management CO. L.P. increased its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Satter Management CO. L.P. now owns 16,609,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,752,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000,000 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,530,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,004,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,250,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 616,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 571,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 342,423 shares during the last quarter. 37.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aileron Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ALRN stock opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $101.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.74. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $2.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.13.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Aileron Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aileron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Aileron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aileron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.