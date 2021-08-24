Citadel Advisors LLC Takes Position in Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 46,677 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Air Industries Group by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 18,613 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Air Industries Group by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 115,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Air Industries Group during the 1st quarter valued at $681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Industries Group alerts:

Shares of AIRI stock opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Air Industries Group has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $2.46.

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Air Industries Group had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. Analysts forecast that Air Industries Group will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Industries Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Air Industries Group Profile

Air Industries Group is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the manufacture and design of structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, jet engines, and other components. It operates through the following segments: Complex Machining, and Turbine Engine Components.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.