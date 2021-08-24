Citigroup Downgrades FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) to Neutral

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded FinVolution Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get FinVolution Group alerts:

FINV opened at $6.07 on Tuesday. FinVolution Group has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $10.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.03.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 28.33%. The business had revenue of $322.49 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 1,592.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 52,217 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 74.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 487,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 208,076 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 232.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 137,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 95,823 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group in the second quarter valued at $2,141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.62% of the company’s stock.

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for FinVolution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinVolution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.