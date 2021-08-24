Citigroup Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY)

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised DSV Panalpina A/S from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. BNP Paribas raised DSV Panalpina A/S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $133.28.

Shares of DSDVY opened at $126.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96. DSV Panalpina A/S has a one year low of $75.05 and a one year high of $126.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.67 billion, a PE ratio of 58.84 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.33.

DSV Panalpina A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

