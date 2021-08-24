Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) CFO Acquires $13,900.00 in Stock

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) CFO James S. Broucek bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.90 per share, with a total value of $13,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CZWI opened at $13.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $148.24 million, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.73. Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Get Citizens Community Bancorp alerts:

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 10.79%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,047,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,997,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 39.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 641,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,782,000 after purchasing an additional 181,423 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 13.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 541,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,407,000 after purchasing an additional 63,201 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 460,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 431,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. 50.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.