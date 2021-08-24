Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) CFO Acquires $13,900.00 in Stock

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) CFO James S. Broucek bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.90 per share, with a total value of $13,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
CZWI opened at $13.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $148.24 million, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.73. Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 10.79%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.
About Citizens Community Bancorp
Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
