City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) will report earnings of $1.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for City’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the highest is $1.30. City reported earnings of $1.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that City will report full-year earnings of $4.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.28. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover City.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $55.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.00 million. City had a net margin of 35.48% and a return on equity of 12.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

In other City news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total transaction of $86,049.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in City by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,271,000 after purchasing an additional 56,874 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in City by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 559,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,111,000 after purchasing an additional 10,151 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in City by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 516,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,242,000 after purchasing an additional 26,938 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in City by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 318,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in City by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCO traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,668. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.64. City has a 12-month low of $55.03 and a 12-month high of $88.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

City Company Profile

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

