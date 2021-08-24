City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.20.

CIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of City Office REIT in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

Shares of CIO stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.06. 1,138,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,403. City Office REIT has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $16.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $699.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 49.18%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in City Office REIT by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,860,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,412,000 after purchasing an additional 55,987 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in City Office REIT by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,412,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,850,000 after purchasing an additional 115,018 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in City Office REIT by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,321,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,420,000 after purchasing an additional 13,377 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in City Office REIT by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,232,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,318,000 after purchasing an additional 132,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in City Office REIT by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,127,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,974,000 after purchasing an additional 38,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.