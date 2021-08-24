Civitas (CIV) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $55.00

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Civitas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Civitas has traded down 29.6% against the dollar. Civitas has a total market cap of $118,917.06 and approximately $55.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00020435 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001568 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000159 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000111 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000023 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000785 BTC.

About Civitas

Civitas (CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,219,884 coins. The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Civitas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

