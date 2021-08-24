Clarkson (LON:CKN) Sets New 12-Month High at $3,665.00

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,665 ($47.88) and last traded at GBX 3,650 ($47.69), with a volume of 11020 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,590 ($46.90).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CKN shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Clarkson in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Clarkson from GBX 4,110 ($53.70) to GBX 4,295 ($56.11) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on Clarkson from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 3,850 ($50.30) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. initiated coverage on Clarkson in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target for the company. Finally, began coverage on shares of Clarkson in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,029 ($52.64).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,261.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.62.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a GBX 27 ($0.35) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.82%. Clarkson’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.95%.

In related news, insider Jeff Woyda sold 6,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,553 ($46.42), for a total value of £232,437.26 ($303,680.77).

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

