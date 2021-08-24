CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Receives $160.13 Consensus PT from Brokerages

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $160.13.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CMC Materials in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seaport Res Ptn raised CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank raised CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of CCMP stock opened at $123.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.12. CMC Materials has a fifty-two week low of $119.19 and a fifty-two week high of $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.03.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $309.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.54 million. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 21.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Analysts expect that CMC Materials will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in CMC Materials by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 90,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in CMC Materials by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 33,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in CMC Materials by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in CMC Materials by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,749,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Running Oak Capital LLC raised its position in CMC Materials by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 34,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

