CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Holdings Lifted by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the period. CME Group makes up approximately 1.4% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $35,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 370.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 33.3% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

In other CME Group news, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $759,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,511,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total transaction of $432,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,596,719. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet cut shares of CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.63. The stock had a trading volume of 10,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,797. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.89 and a 12-month high of $221.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.38.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

