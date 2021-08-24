CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) Issues Earnings Results

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.90, Fidelity Earnings reports. CNFinance had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 7.41%.

CNF opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.55. The company has a market cap of $281.18 million, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.84. CNFinance has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 726.28 and a quick ratio of 726.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNFinance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

CNFinance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of home equity loan services. It facilitate loans by connecting micro- and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The company was founded in January 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

