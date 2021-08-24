CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90, Fidelity Earnings reports. CNFinance had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 13.67%.

NYSE CNF opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 726.28 and a quick ratio of 726.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.55. CNFinance has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $4.58. The firm has a market cap of $281.18 million, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CNFinance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

CNFinance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of home equity loan services. It facilitate loans by connecting micro- and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The company was founded in January 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

