Colliers Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Colliers Securities in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $21.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Colliers Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 82.61% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electromed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.50. 115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,970. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91. The firm has a market cap of $99.36 million, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.63. Electromed has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $15.58.
About Electromed
Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. It offers smartvest, and airways clearance system to patients with compromised pulmonary function. The firm focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.
