Colliers Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Colliers Securities in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $21.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Colliers Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 82.61% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electromed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Electromed alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.50. 115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,970. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91. The firm has a market cap of $99.36 million, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.63. Electromed has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $15.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELMD. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Electromed by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 421,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 58,310 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Electromed by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 379,097 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after buying an additional 12,454 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Electromed by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 260,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 48,951 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electromed by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 152,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 15,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electromed during the 2nd quarter worth $1,231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.68% of the company’s stock.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. It offers smartvest, and airways clearance system to patients with compromised pulmonary function. The firm focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Electromed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.