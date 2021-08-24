Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Director Harold Wyatt Purchases 1,137 Shares

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Director Harold Wyatt purchased 1,137 shares of Colony Bankcorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.74 per share, with a total value of $20,170.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CBAN opened at $17.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $19.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.91. The company has a market capitalization of $245.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $22.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.25 million. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 12.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colony Bankcorp, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Colony Bankcorp in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the 2nd quarter worth $2,071,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Colony Bankcorp by 283.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Colony Bankcorp in the second quarter worth about $263,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Colony Bankcorp by 30.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 35,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Colony Bankcorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

