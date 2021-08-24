Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th.

NASDAQ CBSH traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $70.47. The stock had a trading volume of 7,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,019. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.17. Commerce Bancshares has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $83.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.97.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $347.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.54 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 141.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Tobam lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 264.5% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

