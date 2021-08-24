Community Bank N.A. Has $675,000 Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Community Bank N.A. decreased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,011 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PHYS. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,174,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,292,000 after buying an additional 2,317,712 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,538,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,863,000 after buying an additional 874,479 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 702,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,684,000 after buying an additional 344,335 shares during the period. South State CORP. increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 1,353,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,148,000 after buying an additional 332,937 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 6,848,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,836,000 after buying an additional 321,684 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PHYS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,578. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a one year low of $13.23 and a one year high of $15.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.20.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

