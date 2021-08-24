Community Bank N.A. Reduces Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Community Bank N.A. lowered its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,822 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $364,127,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 20.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,796 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 28.9% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,281,936 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $370,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,324 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 23.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,707,755 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $330,344,000 after acquiring an additional 892,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,134,452 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $781,305,000 after acquiring an additional 755,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,961,006. The stock has a market cap of $249.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.87 and a fifty-two week high of $91.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.49.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $11,731,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,731,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

