Community Bank N.A. Sells 178 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Community Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGT. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $116,171,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,275,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,400,000 after purchasing an additional 240,454 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,177,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $780,754,000 after purchasing an additional 158,850 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 449,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,264,000 after acquiring an additional 52,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 573,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,342,000 after acquiring an additional 50,608 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $422.87 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $291.18 and a 12-month high of $422.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $405.58.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

