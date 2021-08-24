Community Bank N.A. Sells 2,100 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Community Bank N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Corning by 6.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 159,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after buying an additional 10,033 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 0.8% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 340,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,910,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 3.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,230 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,022,000 after buying an additional 11,559 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Corning by 347.7% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,648,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,257,000 after buying an additional 2,057,360 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Corning by 1.5% during the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,204,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,408,000 after buying an additional 18,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

GLW traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.49. 8,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,931,264. The company has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.66. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.16 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

In other news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 28,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $1,162,052.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 81,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $3,575,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,457 shares of company stock valued at $6,899,810 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.