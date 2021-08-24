Community Bank N.A. Sells 430 Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Community Bank N.A. lowered its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,395 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A. owned approximately 0.13% of NBT Bancorp worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in NBT Bancorp by 13.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in NBT Bancorp by 1.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in NBT Bancorp by 2.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in NBT Bancorp by 6.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in NBT Bancorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NBTB shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of NBT Bancorp stock opened at $36.64 on Tuesday. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $42.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.61.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.16. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 12.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.57%.

In related news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.27 per share, with a total value of $51,405.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Profile

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

