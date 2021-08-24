Community Bank N.A. Sells 5,000 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Community Bank N.A. lessened its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of Community Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $129.05. 2,271,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,208,334. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $123.51 and a one year high of $130.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.62.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.