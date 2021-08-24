Compound (COMP) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.52 Billion

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Compound coin can now be bought for approximately $459.34 or 0.00938819 BTC on major exchanges. Compound has a total market capitalization of $2.52 billion and approximately $304.54 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Compound

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,486,406 coins. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

