Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Holdings Raised by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,957 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Concrete Pumping were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 122.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 32.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 508.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 13,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBCP opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $9.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.42. The stock has a market cap of $461.52 million, a PE ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BBCP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Concrete Pumping from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.35.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

