Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) Shares Sold by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 93,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 51,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Communications were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Consolidated Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 57,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 40,475 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 150,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 35,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNSL. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. downgraded Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

NASDAQ CNSL opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45. The firm has a market cap of $916.40 million, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.39. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $9.89.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.13). Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.46%.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

