Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 32.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,251,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,433,000 after purchasing an additional 304,690 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at about $64,317,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 61.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 635,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,988,000 after purchasing an additional 241,741 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 299.7% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 296,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,594,000 after purchasing an additional 222,288 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,702,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,072,000 after purchasing an additional 219,158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on STZ. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.41.

STZ stock opened at $216.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $160.63 and a one year high of $244.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $223.74.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.33%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.