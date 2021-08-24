Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

CSTM has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Constellium from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Constellium from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Constellium alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 10.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,235,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,580 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 29.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,849,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269,688 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 154.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,708,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897,736 shares in the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 6.3% during the second quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,592,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,920,000 after purchasing an additional 388,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 2.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,728,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,608,000 after purchasing an additional 125,339 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CSTM opened at $19.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85. Constellium has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $20.34.

About Constellium

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.