ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.12.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WISH shares. William Blair cut shares of ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

In other ContextLogic news, CFO Rajat Bahri sold 88,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $981,601.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 925,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,314,062.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brett Just sold 3,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $36,132.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,059.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 488,483 shares of company stock valued at $4,549,138 in the last ninety days. 32.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,454,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 1,739.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 162,722 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 3,131.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 14,405 shares during the period. 53.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WISH stock opened at $6.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.41. ContextLogic has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $32.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion and a PE ratio of -1.14.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 767.90% and a negative net margin of 32.07%. The company had revenue of $656.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.11 million. As a group, analysts expect that ContextLogic will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

