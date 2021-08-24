ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Shares Up 9.6%

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) shot up 9.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.35 and last traded at $7.33. 1,681,098 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 46,101,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.69.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. William Blair downgraded shares of ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ContextLogic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.23.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 32.07% and a negative return on equity of 296.87%. The company had revenue of $656.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.11 million. On average, analysts expect that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ContextLogic news, VP Pai Liu sold 2,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $27,785.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,087 shares in the company, valued at $324,320.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 19,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $132,607.96. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 94,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,109.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 488,483 shares of company stock valued at $4,549,138.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in ContextLogic by 100.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in ContextLogic during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in ContextLogic during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in ContextLogic during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in ContextLogic during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

