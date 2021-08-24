Contrasting Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) and Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) and Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and Waterdrop, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. 1 6 7 0 2.43 Waterdrop 0 0 4 0 3.00

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus price target of $149.55, indicating a potential upside of 4.51%. Waterdrop has a consensus price target of $11.43, indicating a potential upside of 223.89%. Given Waterdrop’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Waterdrop is more favorable than Arthur J. Gallagher & Co..

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and Waterdrop’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $7.00 billion 4.22 $818.80 million $4.72 30.32 Waterdrop $464.05 million 29.98 -$101.74 million N/A N/A

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Waterdrop.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.6% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Waterdrop shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and Waterdrop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. 11.70% 15.11% 4.26% Waterdrop N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. beats Waterdrop on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations. It offers brokerage and consulting services to businesses and organizations, including commercial, not-for-profit, and public entities, as well as individuals in the areas of insurance placement, risk of loss management, and management of employer sponsored benefit programs. This segment also assist retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; acts as a brokerage wholesaler, and managing general agent or managing general underwriter distributing specialized insurance coverage's for underwriting enterprises; and performs activities, including marketing, underwriting, issuing policies, collecting premiums, appointing and supervising other agents, paying claims, and negotiating reinsurance. The company's Risk Management segment provides contract claim settlement and administration services for enterprises and public entities; and claims management, loss control consulting, and insurance property appraisal services. The company offers its services through a network of correspondent insurance brokers and consultants. It serves commercial, industrial, public entity, religious, and not-for-profit entities. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois.

Waterdrop Company Profile

Waterdrop Inc. provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.