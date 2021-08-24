Contrasting Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) and ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY)

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) and ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.0% of Bath & Body Works shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.3% of Bath & Body Works shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Bath & Body Works and ASOS’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bath & Body Works $11.85 billion 1.57 $844.00 million $3.46 19.53 ASOS $4.22 billion 1.31 $143.99 million $1.62 34.02

Bath & Body Works has higher revenue and earnings than ASOS. Bath & Body Works is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ASOS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Bath & Body Works has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASOS has a beta of 3.57, suggesting that its stock price is 257% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bath & Body Works and ASOS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bath & Body Works 0 1 7 0 2.88 ASOS 0 5 6 0 2.55

Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus price target of $79.29, suggesting a potential upside of 17.30%. Given Bath & Body Works’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bath & Body Works is more favorable than ASOS.

Profitability

This table compares Bath & Body Works and ASOS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bath & Body Works 12.96% -207.93% 17.23% ASOS N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Bath & Body Works beats ASOS on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company. The company operates 2,669 company-operated specialty stores in the United States, Canada and Greater China, in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide and through its websites worldwide.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms. It is also involved in marketing staff employment and payment processing businesses. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

