Contrasting Mendocino Brewing (OTCMKTS:MENB) & NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV)

Mendocino Brewing (OTCMKTS:MENB) and NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Mendocino Brewing has a beta of 2.57, indicating that its stock price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NewAge has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

27.9% of NewAge shares are owned by institutional investors. 82.4% of Mendocino Brewing shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of NewAge shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mendocino Brewing and NewAge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mendocino Brewing N/A N/A N/A NewAge -4.61% -19.36% -7.56%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Mendocino Brewing and NewAge, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mendocino Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A NewAge 0 0 2 0 3.00

NewAge has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 233.33%. Given NewAge’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NewAge is more favorable than Mendocino Brewing.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mendocino Brewing and NewAge’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mendocino Brewing N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NewAge $279.47 million 0.88 -$39.34 million ($0.41) -4.39

Mendocino Brewing has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NewAge.

Summary

Mendocino Brewing beats NewAge on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mendocino Brewing

Mendocino Brewing Co., Inc. engages in brewing, production, and sale of beer and malt beverages. It operates through the Brewing Operations, Tavern and Tasting Room Operations in the U.S.; and Canada and the Distributor Operations in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Finland, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. The company was founded by Michael Laybourn, Norman Franks and John Scahill in 1983 and is headquartered in Ukiah, CA.

About NewAge

NewAge, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of beverages. It operates through the Noni by NewAge and NewAge segment. The Noni by NewAge segment focuses on the development, manufacturing, and marketing of Tahitian Noni Juice, MAX and other noni beverages as well as other nutritional, cosmetic, and personal care products. The NewAge segment markets and sells a portfolio of healthy beverage brands including XingTea, Marley, Búcha Live Kombucha, Coco-Libre, Evian, Nestea, Illy Coffee, and Volvi. The company was founded by Neil Fallon on April 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

