Contrasting Qudian (NYSE:QD) and Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OCBI)

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OCBI) and Qudian (NYSE:QD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.4% of Orange County Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.8% of Qudian shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Orange County Bancorp and Qudian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orange County Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Qudian 60.39% 15.24% 13.00%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Orange County Bancorp and Qudian, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orange County Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Qudian 0 0 0 0 N/A

Orange County Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.88%. Given Orange County Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Orange County Bancorp is more favorable than Qudian.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Orange County Bancorp and Qudian’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orange County Bancorp $58.73 million 2.60 $11.10 million N/A N/A Qudian $565.21 million 0.70 $146.95 million N/A N/A

Qudian has higher revenue and earnings than Orange County Bancorp.

Summary

Qudian beats Orange County Bancorp on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Orange County Bancorp Company Profile

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Orange Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, and term certificate accounts. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial real estate construction, residential real estate, home equity, and consumer loans. The company also offers credit cards; cash management, private banking, trust, investment, and wealth management services; banking services for local attorneys; and atm/teller, mobile and online banking, and bill pay services. It operates eight locations in Orange County, New York; five in Westchester County, New York; and one in Rockland County, New York. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Middletown, New York.

Qudian Company Profile

Qudian Inc. is a technology platform which empowers the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in China. It operates a platform which uses data-enabled technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers cash credit products that provide funds in digital form and merchandise credit products. It generates financing income from cash credit products, and service income and sales commission fees from merchandise credit products. Qudian was founded by Min Luo in March 2014 and is headquartered in Xiamen, China.

