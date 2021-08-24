Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Acquires 3,205 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 5.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Capri were worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Capri by 183.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Capri by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Capri by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Capri in the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Capri during the second quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $200,534.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $57.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $61.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.49.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Capri from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Capri from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Capri from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Capri from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capri presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.96.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

