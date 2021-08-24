Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Decreases Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. cut its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 137,142 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in NetEase during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 32.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, CLSA dropped their price target on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $85.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.42. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.97 and a 1-year high of $134.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.06.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

