Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Increases Position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) by 83.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,740 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSMM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 23.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 39.9% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 50,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 24.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 19,585 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,811,000.

BSMM opened at $25.44 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $25.32 and a twelve month high of $25.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%.

