Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Invests $1.28 Million in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,009,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,005,000 after buying an additional 73,767 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,604,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,500,000 after buying an additional 12,962 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,344,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,851,000 after buying an additional 106,960 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 942,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,756,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter worth $122,963,000. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DEO opened at $193.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.67. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $127.12 and a 1-year high of $202.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.57.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $2.4803 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Diageo’s payout ratio is presently 46.64%.

DEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.12.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

