Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Purchases 50 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 627 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 29.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,821.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,406.55 and a 12-month high of $2,843.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,650.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,435.85, for a total value of $116,920.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,927.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,735.82, for a total transaction of $37,997,803.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 479,641 shares of company stock worth $361,854,852. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

