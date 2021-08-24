Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Takes $493,000 Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,002 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,438,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $834,272,000 after buying an additional 678,597 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 376,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,264,000 after acquiring an additional 161,300 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,806,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,042,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,161,000 after purchasing an additional 69,569 shares in the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EME opened at $119.59 on Tuesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.69 and a 12 month high of $129.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.22.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.20. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 18.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 8.13%.

EME has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

