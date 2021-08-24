Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) to announce earnings per share of $0.66 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Core-Mark’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Core-Mark posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core-Mark will report full-year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Core-Mark.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 0.38%. Core-Mark’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CORE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Core-Mark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Core-Mark stock opened at $43.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Core-Mark has a 52-week low of $26.84 and a 52-week high of $47.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 129.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,971,000 after acquiring an additional 200,302 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Core-Mark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,563,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Core-Mark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,666,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 91,076.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 11,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core-Mark during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,829,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Co, Inc engages in distribution and marketing of consumer goods. It offers products, marketing programs, and technology solutions. It operates through United States, and Canada, and Corporate geographical segments. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

