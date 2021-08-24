CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Director Sells $783,200.00 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Director Alan Hoops sold 5,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total value of $783,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of CRVL traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $158.90. 21,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,702. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 52.79 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.54. CorVel Co. has a 12 month low of $78.63 and a 12 month high of $163.00.
CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $145.51 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 9.54%.
CorVel Company Profile
CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
