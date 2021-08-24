CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Director Sells $783,200.00 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Director Alan Hoops sold 5,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total value of $783,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CRVL traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $158.90. 21,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,702. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 52.79 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.54. CorVel Co. has a 12 month low of $78.63 and a 12 month high of $163.00.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $145.51 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 9.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRVL. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in CorVel by 5,380.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in CorVel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in CorVel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CorVel by 387.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CorVel by 97.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. 47.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

