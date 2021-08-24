Couchbase Inc’s (NASDAQ:BASE) Quiet Period To Expire on August 31st

Couchbase’s (NASDAQ:BASE) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, August 31st. Couchbase had issued 8,339,130 shares in its IPO on July 22nd. The total size of the offering was $200,139,120 based on an initial share price of $24.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several brokerages have commented on BASE. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Couchbase in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Couchbase in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Couchbase in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Couchbase in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Couchbase in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Shares of NASDAQ BASE opened at $42.95 on Tuesday. Couchbase has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $43.29.

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

