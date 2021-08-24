Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVO. Atwater Malick LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 85,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 106,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after buying an additional 12,312 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 83,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 156,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,544,000 after buying an additional 46,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,378,000. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVO traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $103.62. 1,413,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,032. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.05. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $63.22 and a 52-week high of $107.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.72% and a net margin of 34.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.5571 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 27.90%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

