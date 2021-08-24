Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 310.5% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 265.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.15.

Shares of TT traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.59. 641,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,528. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.14. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $115.28 and a twelve month high of $207.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.91%.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total transaction of $1,262,133.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,736,553.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $39,269,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 224,525 shares of company stock valued at $41,382,869. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

