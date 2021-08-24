Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,370 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2,857.1% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in International Business Machines by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 3,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.86.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $139.84. 2,361,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,452,640. The stock has a market cap of $125.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.42. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.