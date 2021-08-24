Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,596,750 Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,596,750 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,618,000. Iteris accounts for about 3.9% of Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITI. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Iteris by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Iteris during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Iteris during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Iteris during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Iteris by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Iteris news, VP Todd Kreter sold 10,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $72,738.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,803 shares in the company, valued at $319,704.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J. Joseph Bergera sold 32,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $229,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,555 shares of company stock worth $763,757 in the last quarter. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ITI shares. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Iteris in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of ITI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.52. The company had a trading volume of 128,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,073. Iteris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $7.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.00 million, a PE ratio of 554.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.28.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Iteris had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $34.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.14 million. Analysts forecast that Iteris, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

