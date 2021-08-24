Credit Suisse Group Increases Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target to $19.00

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on M. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised Macy’s from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Macy’s from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Macy’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Macy’s from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.67.

NYSE:M opened at $22.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.33. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $23.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.07.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.07. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.81) EPS. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Macy’s declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 19th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $26,446.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,583.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 70,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,344,138.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,438.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,310. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the second quarter worth $377,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the second quarter worth $1,241,000. MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the second quarter worth $2,741,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 6.7% in the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the second quarter worth $1,612,000. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

