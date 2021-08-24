Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Purchases 47,737 Shares

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 47,737 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,257,869.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 164,668 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.64 per share, for a total transaction of $4,386,755.52.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 359,673 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.79 per share, for a total transaction of $9,635,639.67.

On Monday, August 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 292,818 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.08 per share, for a total transaction of $8,222,329.44.

On Friday, August 13th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 1,500,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.59 per share, for a total transaction of $41,385,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 130,198 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $4,244,454.80.

On Friday, July 30th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 409,861 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.80 per share, for a total transaction of $13,853,301.80.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 53,871 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.28 per share, with a total value of $1,792,826.88.

On Monday, July 19th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 24,259 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.19 per share, with a total value of $805,156.21.

On Friday, July 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 60,718 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.71 per share, with a total value of $2,046,803.78.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 45,371 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.45 per share, with a total value of $1,517,659.95.

Shares of CRCT opened at $27.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.24. Cricut, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Sell-side analysts expect that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Cricut in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cricut by 78.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Cricut in the first quarter worth about $198,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Cricut in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cricut in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRCT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cricut has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

