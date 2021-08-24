Critical Analysis: Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) & Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR)

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) and Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Angel Oak Mortgage and Innovative Industrial Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Angel Oak Mortgage 0 1 5 0 2.83 Innovative Industrial Properties 0 2 6 0 2.75

Angel Oak Mortgage presently has a consensus price target of $19.83, suggesting a potential upside of 10.74%. Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus price target of $235.29, suggesting a potential downside of 0.79%. Given Angel Oak Mortgage’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Angel Oak Mortgage is more favorable than Innovative Industrial Properties.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.9% of Innovative Industrial Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Innovative Industrial Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Angel Oak Mortgage and Innovative Industrial Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Angel Oak Mortgage N/A N/A N/A Innovative Industrial Properties 58.72% 6.64% 5.36%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Angel Oak Mortgage and Innovative Industrial Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Angel Oak Mortgage N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Innovative Industrial Properties $116.90 million 48.54 $65.73 million $5.00 47.43

Innovative Industrial Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Angel Oak Mortgage.

Summary

Innovative Industrial Properties beats Angel Oak Mortgage on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Angel Oak Mortgage

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc., a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

