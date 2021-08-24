Critical Analysis: Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) versus CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) and CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

Lexington Realty Trust has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CyrusOne has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Lexington Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. CyrusOne pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Lexington Realty Trust pays out 56.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CyrusOne pays out 52.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Lexington Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and CyrusOne has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lexington Realty Trust and CyrusOne’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lexington Realty Trust $330.45 million 11.31 $183.30 million $0.76 17.71 CyrusOne $1.03 billion 9.13 $41.40 million $3.90 19.52

Lexington Realty Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CyrusOne. Lexington Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CyrusOne, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Lexington Realty Trust and CyrusOne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lexington Realty Trust 76.04% 13.71% 7.29% CyrusOne 0.66% 0.05% 0.02%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and CyrusOne, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lexington Realty Trust 0 0 2 0 3.00 CyrusOne 0 8 5 0 2.38

Lexington Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $12.25, indicating a potential downside of 8.99%. CyrusOne has a consensus target price of $79.42, indicating a potential upside of 4.34%. Given CyrusOne’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CyrusOne is more favorable than Lexington Realty Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.7% of Lexington Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.2% of CyrusOne shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Lexington Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of CyrusOne shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lexington Realty Trust beats CyrusOne on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers. The company was founded on July 31, 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.